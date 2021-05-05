Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,417,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,246. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

