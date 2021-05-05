Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.210-2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.38 million.Repligen also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.21-2.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $13.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,206. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average of $198.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

