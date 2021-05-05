Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.210-2.280 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.21-2.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.96. 3,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,206. Repligen has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.93. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

