Repligen’s (RGEN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $240.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $225.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average of $198.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,336,000 after purchasing an additional 82,748 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

