Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up to $32.53

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.53, but opened at $34.13. Replimune Group shares last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 3,576 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 19.47 and a quick ratio of 19.47.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $236,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,358,462.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,905 over the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,186,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

