Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,948 shares of company stock worth $1,643,432. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.