Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

ARLP stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $727.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,718 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $897,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

