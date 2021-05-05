Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.29. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PAG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NYSE PAG opened at $90.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

