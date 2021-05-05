Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RPC, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for RPC in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get RPC alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RES. Citigroup raised their price objective on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $5.34 on Monday. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,500,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,606,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $2,369,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 1,920,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,664,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 315,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RPC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,246,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RPC by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,250,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 888,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RPC by 14,040.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 2,175,091 shares during the period. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its position in RPC by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,197,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 426,084 shares during the period. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.