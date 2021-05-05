Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

SHOO stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

