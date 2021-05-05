Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Gap, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Gap in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The Gap stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The Gap has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,451.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,628 shares of company stock worth $14,100,141 in the last 90 days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gap by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

