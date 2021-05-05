Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CoreSite Realty (COR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

4/30/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $116.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – CoreSite Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

4/13/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

4/5/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

3/29/2021 – CoreSite Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

3/18/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – CoreSite Realty is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – CoreSite Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/12/2021 – CoreSite Realty is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of COR traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.24. 753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,748. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

Get CoreSite Realty Co alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after acquiring an additional 83,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.