Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Generac (GNRC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Generac (NYSE: GNRC):

5/3/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $380.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $383.00 to $406.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $380.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $366.00 to $340.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Generac stock opened at $312.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,020.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

