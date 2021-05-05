Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SEMrush (SEMR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ: SEMR) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – SEMrush is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

Get SEMrush Holdings Inc alerts:

In related news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.