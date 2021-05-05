Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

QSR opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $48.09 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 13,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

