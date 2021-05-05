Reviewing Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -88.69% -51.63% Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 653.62%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Micron Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($0.70) -1.64 Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.62 -$2.14 million N/A N/A

Micron Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Soleno Therapeutics.

Summary

Micron Solutions beats Soleno Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics has collaboration with Vanderbilt University to discover and develop next generation K(ATP) channel activators for the treatment of rare diseases. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

