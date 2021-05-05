Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) received a C$1.50 price target from Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.

RIO stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,376. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a market cap of C$146.84 million and a P/E ratio of -11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio2 has a 1 year low of C$0.46 and a 1 year high of C$1.03.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

