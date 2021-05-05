Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after buying an additional 368,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE TDS opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

