Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.26 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 50.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,153 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth $2,689,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in FMC by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in FMC by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

