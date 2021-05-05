Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $153.01 and a 1 year high of $223.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

