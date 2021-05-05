Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 8,765 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 508.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

