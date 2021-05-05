Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 13,230 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Dillard’s worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dillard’s by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Dillard’s stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.73 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day moving average is $71.70.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.