Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 3,715 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ArcBest news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $357,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Vertical Research began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

ARCB stock opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.69. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

