Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,218 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,218 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $441.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

