Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.59. 91,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,769,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.70. Roblox has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $83.41.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,784,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,847,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,847,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,997,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,901,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

