Rocket Pool Market Cap Reaches $200.44 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can currently be purchased for $19.50 or 0.00034265 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $200.44 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00084062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00068302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.45 or 0.00830252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00101561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.57 or 0.09323711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00044650 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.