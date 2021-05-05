Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $260.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $262.60 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $183.67 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 299.2% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 44.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

