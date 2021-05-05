Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) PT Raised to $260.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.36.
Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $262.60 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $183.67 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.
In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 299.2% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 44.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
