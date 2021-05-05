Rocky Brands’ (RCKY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of RCKY stock traded up $10.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. 1,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,769. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $469.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

