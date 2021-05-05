Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s share price was down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 33,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,579,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

RMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 1,432.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 202,215 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth about $171,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Romeo Power by 105.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Romeo Power in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

