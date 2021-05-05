Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rotork to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOXF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 1,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273. Rotork has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

