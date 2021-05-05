Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$26.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALA. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.25.

Shares of ALA opened at C$23.24 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$14.55 and a 1-year high of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

