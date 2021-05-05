Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to $550.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s current price.

FRFHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $457.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $223.52 and a 52-week high of $469.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.46 by $2.45. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

