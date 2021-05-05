Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.34 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.23.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

NYSE RCL opened at $83.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

