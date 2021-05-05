Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 7,583 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $84.27. 53,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,323,856. The company has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $84.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

