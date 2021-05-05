Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,901. The company has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.20 and a 52-week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

