Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.7% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 8,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 80,033 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 7,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 441.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,529,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

FB stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.53. The stock had a trading volume of 304,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,230. The firm has a market cap of $907.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

