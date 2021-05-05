Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.