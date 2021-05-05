Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROYL opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

