Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

