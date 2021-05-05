Rush Enterprises, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

