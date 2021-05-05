Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. On average, analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a PE ratio of -73.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

