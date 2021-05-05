S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SCPPF stock traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. 2,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,723. S4 Capital has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

