SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.38

Shares of SAF-Holland SE (ETR:SFQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €14.38 ($16.92) and last traded at €14.39 ($16.93), with a volume of 101447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.12 ($16.61).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFQ. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of SAF-Holland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.05 ($20.06).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $653.22 million and a PE ratio of 46.63.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

