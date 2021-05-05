Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

