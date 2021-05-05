Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Saia’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $235.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $247.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,039,000 after acquiring an additional 154,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 999.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after acquiring an additional 487,941 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

