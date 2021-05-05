Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $235.89 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $247.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

