salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $70,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $173,407.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 948,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,748,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,035 shares of company stock worth $38,146,927. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.05. 86,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,851,283. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average of $230.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

