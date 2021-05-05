SALT Trading 48.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 5th. During the last week, SALT has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $53.76 million and $318,471.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00084129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.96 or 0.00818141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00099280 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.46 or 0.09378834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00043784 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

