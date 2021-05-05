Sanchez Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 69,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.81.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 481,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,425,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -586.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

