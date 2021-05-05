Sanchez Wealth Management Group Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $418.45. 430,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,388. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $422.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

